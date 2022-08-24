IRONTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to the robbery of a gas station in South Point.
Tyler J. Workman, 25, of Parsons Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of a Marathon gas station last May 14. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison.
The charge was amended from armed robbery to robbery. Several other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Workman also faces charges in West Virginia, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The defendant also agreed to testify against a co-defendant if needed.
In an unrelated case, Allison R. Thompson, 26, of Lyburn, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was sentenced to six months in prison.
In other cases:
Travis Eplion, 26, of Thornburg Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Zachary D. Corn, 29, of County Road 52, Ironton, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and disrupting public service. Final sentencing was set for Sept. 28.
Lora E. Clutters, 41, of County Road 52, Ironton, admitted violating community sanctions and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Randall C. Bowen, 53, who is homeless, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge and was sentenced to 50 days in jail.
Tonya M. Horn, 38, of the 4800 block of Acorn Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty in a theft case. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Lucas D. Bruce, 26, of the 1500 block of Charlotte Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Charles M. Martin, 35, of the 200 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Jason E. Broughton, 45, of County Road 46, Waterloo, pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated possession of meth, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs with a prior drug conviction. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Sheryl L. Logsdon, 52, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
