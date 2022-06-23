HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty June 13 to possession with intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to information from the office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Nov. 10, 2021, law enforcement officers observed multiple suspected hand-to-hand drug transactions at a 5th Avenue residence in Huntington involving an individual later identified as Curtis Leroy Hayes Jr., 47. When Hayes left the residence in a vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Hayes was arrested, and officers found approximately 6.4 grams of suspected heroin on his person. Hayes admitted to officers that he had been selling heroin for several months. Officers executed a search warrant at Hayes’ residence, where they recovered a loaded Bryco Arms, Jennings Model Nine 9mm pistol in his bedroom.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Hayes knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his convictions for first-degree murder and second-degree murder in Cabell County Circuit Court on Dec. 19, 1995, and for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on March 27, 1995.
Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1.25 million fine.
Thompson commended the investigative work of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.