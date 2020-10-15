HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has pleaded guilty to a drug crime, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Terry Alan Blackmon Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin.
Blackmon admitted that on Sept. 24, 2019, he distributed approximately 2 grams of heroin to a confidential informant at a residence along 6th Street in Huntington.
Blackmon faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced Jan. 19, 2021.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI’s) Southern West Virginia Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) West Task Force, the FBI, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.