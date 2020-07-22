HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possessing more than a pound of methamphetamine worth about $36,000, uncovered after his vehicle ran out of gas in Hurricane in 2018.
Joshua David Ramey, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Oct. 19 sentencing.
The guilty plea marks the near-end of several drug-related prosecutions against Ramey, who has been jailed since he was shot by a Huntington police officer in 2018 when he attempted to disarm an officer.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Ramey admitted he had been driving a vehicle on Interstate 64 on March 13, 2018, when it ran out of gas heading westbound at the off-ramp to the Hurricane exit. While Ramey was getting gas for the vehicle, a deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department stopped to assist with the stalled vehicle and wait for Courtesy Patrol to arrive for additional assistance.
Once Ramey returned to the vehicle, the deputy learned the vehicle had no valid registration and neither occupant of the vehicle, Ramey and a female, had valid driver’s licenses.
A subsequent search of the vehicle’s trunk uncovered a shopping bag that contained four separate plastic baggies containing a combined 471.5 grams of methamphetamine, worth about $36,000 in street value. The trooper also found a Mossburg .410 shotgun, which had been returned to him by Hurricane police earlier that day. Needles, a small amount of marijuana, spoons, a meth pipe and cotton balls were also found.
Ramey has been jailed since an April 23, 2018, encounter with the Huntington Police Department resulted in him being shot in the cheek by an officer responding to a suspicious person report in the 3500 block of Bostwick Road.
Officers arrived to find Ramey outside a home and he allegedly became combative with the officers, who first used a Taser in an attempt to subdue him, police previously said. Police officer Nick Bloomfield soon after shot Ramey when he allegedly reached for a firearm in his possession.
In that incident, Ramey pleaded guilty in Cabell Circuit Court to possession with intent to distribute heroin and meth, attempt to disarm a police officer, obstructing an officer, unlawful assault on a government representative and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Ramey pleaded guilty to attempting to disarm Huntington Police officer Christopher Hearst and the unlawful assault of officer Richard Kern.
He was sentenced to serve a one- to 15-year prison sentence in that case in June 2019.
Ramey had also been indicted on charges related to a March 26, 2018, incident when officers allegedly found $20,048 in cash, 2 grams of heroin, 9.86 grams of meth, three Suboxone strips and various syringes on him. Those charges were dropped.