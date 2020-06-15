Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has pleaded guilty to a drug crime, according to a release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Londel Sanders, 26, pleaded guilty to selling heroin and methamphetamine.

“Operation SOS is an important priority for the Department of Justice and this is a great example of its results. Great work by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department for getting this drug dealer off the streets,” Stuart said.

Sanders admitted that he sold heroin to an informant in March and April 2019. He also admitted to selling methamphetamine to an informant in June 2019. He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on Sept. 8, 2020.

The Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor is handling the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS), a Department of Justice program that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas and to identify wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.