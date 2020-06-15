HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has pleaded guilty to a drug crime, according to a release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Londel Sanders, 26, pleaded guilty to selling heroin and methamphetamine.
“Operation SOS is an important priority for the Department of Justice and this is a great example of its results. Great work by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department for getting this drug dealer off the streets,” Stuart said.
Sanders admitted that he sold heroin to an informant in March and April 2019. He also admitted to selling methamphetamine to an informant in June 2019. He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on Sept. 8, 2020.
The Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor is handling the prosecution.
This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS), a Department of Justice program that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas and to identify wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers.