IRONTON — A former Huntington man incarcerated in an Ohio prison was brought to Lawrence County Common Pleas Court earlier this week to respond to new charges including felonious assault, robbery, escape and burglary.
Michael D. Maze, 33, an inmate at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio, entered a plea of not guilty to charges of felonious assault, assault, misdemeanor assault, robbery, escape, theft, resisting arrest, burglary and failure to appear.
The charges stem from a July indictment alleging offenses in May, according to court records.
Judge Andy Ballard set bond at $100,000 in the case.
In an unrelated case, Dylon Dailey, 20, of Ironton, was found not competent to stand trial, but was restorable to competency, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Dailey pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of grand theft and unlawful sexual imposition. Judge Christen Finley ordered Dailty to undergo a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
A pretrial was scheduled for Oct. 2.
In other cases:
- Ginger Riffe, 47, of Robinson Avenue, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to six months in prison.
- Angela Adkins, 27, of Camp Branch Road, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction and ordered to get drug treatment and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Amy Darby, 44, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. She was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring her to get treatment at Riverside Recovery. She also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Ashley Gardner, 35, of County Road 21, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. She also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Stanley D. Bennett Jr., 37, of County Road 12, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program and do 200 hours of community service.
- Michelle R. Landis, 41, of Wellston, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. She was ordered to complete a program at Spectrum Outreach Services and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Tiffany Rudman, 37, of Center Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was ordered to continue in-house treatment at Spectrum and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Robert L. Watkins, 58, of County Road 52, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to get drug treatment.
- Rosanna Lynn Tucker, 32, of Guyan River Road, Huntington, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts of trafficking in heroin. Bond was set at $35,000.
- Daniel T. Stephens, 23, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin and possession of controlled substances. Bond was set at $15,000 and he was ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery.
- Zachary D. Corn, 26, of South 1st Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $50,000 signature bond.