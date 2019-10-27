IRONTON — A Huntington man rejected a plea deal last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sent him to jail for 17 months for burglary.
Jeffrey Hodgens, 41, of the 800 block of 6th Avenue, declined the final offer from prosecutors Wednesday. The case is set for trial Nov. 18. If convicted, he faces a maximum eight-year prison sentence in the case.
In an unrelated case, Heather Ross, 21, of Private Drive 31, South Point, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor assault charge. She was sentenced to 30 days in the Lawrence County Jail and was ordered to pay $976.14 in restitution and do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases, a number of not guilty pleas were entered:
- Travis L. Salyers, 26, of Township Road 93, South Point, pleaded innocent to charges of having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, endangering children and possession of drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Mark D. Fields, 47, of Ohio 141, Patriot, pleaded innocent to charges of aggravated possession of meth and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Jason E. Adams, 42, of Township Road 287, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to theft of drugs. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Jaysen Gilbert, 66, of the 700 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Bond was set at $2,000.
- Gene D. Cox, 50, of Ohio 93, Pedro, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Jeffery Cade, 34, of the 400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Taylor P. Willis, of the 1100 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Shelby L. Wray, 28, of Shady Lane Estates, Winfield, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.
- Charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia against Jennifer Stapleton, 33, of Township Road 214 North, Willow Wood, were dismissed.