HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been sentenced in the case of a 2018 shooting that left one woman dead.
According to Wayne County prosecutor Tom Plymale, Charles David Watts was sentenced to twelve years in prison over two years after he killed his mother initially claiming that firing the gun was an accident.
Kelli Watts, 50, was shot just before 10 a.m. Feb. 7, 2018, in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road in Westmoreland in Huntington. Her son called 911 shortly after to report he had accidentally shot her in the face.
Watts was originally charged with murder but pled no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge. He was arrested in July 2019 a murder indictment was returned against him more than a year and a half after the shooting.
The indictment was returned after a grand jury found the forensic evidence and the police investigation showed a possibility the shooting had not been accidental.