HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Monday for drug and firearm possession charges from 2021.
Curtis Leroy Hayes Jr., 47, was sentenced to four years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Hayes was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Enforcement officers observed multiple suspected hand-to-hand drug transactions at a 5th Avenue residence in Huntington in November 2021.
The suspect was later identified to be Hayes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Officers initiated a traffic stop of Hayes’ vehicle when he left the residence and arrested Hayes with approximately 6.4 grams of heroin. Hayes admitted to officers that he had been selling heroin for several months. Officers found a loaded pistol in Hayes’ residence during a search warrant.
With prior first-degree and second-degree murder convictions in Cabell County Circuit Court in 1995 and a drug trafficking conviction in the same year, Hayes was prohibited from possessing a firearm as a felon.
