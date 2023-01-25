The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base — also known as “crack” — in 2019.

Law enforcement found 15.4 grams of crack and 4.5 grams cocaine in 29-year-old Shawn Anthony Graves’ possession Nov. 7, 2019, while executing a search warrant.

