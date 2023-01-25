HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base — also known as “crack” — in 2019.
Law enforcement found 15.4 grams of crack and 4.5 grams cocaine in 29-year-old Shawn Anthony Graves’ possession Nov. 7, 2019, while executing a search warrant.
Graves admitted he intended to distribute the controlled substances and had sold additional quantities at a 14th Street residence, according the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
He admitted to selling crack on Sept. 26, 2019, and Oct. 28, 2019, to a confidential informant.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced Graves to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised released.
During the search warrant, officers also found three loaded firearms: an Eagle Arms AR-15 .223-caliber rife; a Springfield XDS 9mm pistol; and a Taurus Judge Public Defender, .45/.410-caliber pistol.
Co-defendant Marshall Lee Graves II was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
He had previously been convicted in the U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2014.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.