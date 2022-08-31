HUNTINGTON — Roy Bills, 57, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 24, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bills’ residence and found multiple firearms in the basement. Officers also located ammunition. Bills admitted to possessing the firearms and ammunition.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Bills has a 2016 felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute marijuana in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
