HUNTINGTON — Christopher Eugene Capers, 34, of Huntington, was sentenced Aug. 8 to seven years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack,” according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 21, 2020, Capers was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers on Doulton Avenue in Huntington.

