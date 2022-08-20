HUNTINGTON — Christopher Eugene Capers, 34, of Huntington, was sentenced Aug. 8 to seven years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack,” according to a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 21, 2020, Capers was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers on Doulton Avenue in Huntington.
Capers admitted he possessed a Taurus G2 9mm handgun found by the officers in his waistband. Capers also admitted that on June 26, 2020, officers found approximately 46.2 grams of crack as well as drug paraphernalia and $3,734.25 cash in his Huntington residence.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Capers knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony convictions for carrying a concealed deadly weapon — second offense Jan. 14, 2013; attempting to commit the felony of possession with intent to deliver heroin Sept. 8, 2016; and being a felon in possession of a firearm Feb. 21, 2019, all in Cabell County Circuit Court.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Keefe prosecuted the case.
