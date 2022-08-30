HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last week to serve federal prison time after admitting to being a felon in possession of firearms.
Marshall Lee Graves II, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers to six years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents and statements made in court show Graves admitted he illegally possessed three loaded firearms recovered by law enforcement officers while executing a search warrant of his residence in November 2019.
Graves had previously been convicted in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia of possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2014.
