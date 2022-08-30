The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

police BLOX icon 6.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last week to serve federal prison time after admitting to being a felon in possession of firearms.

Marshall Lee Graves II, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers to six years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

