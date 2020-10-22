Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve more than five years in federal prison Monday after admitting to possessing more than a pound of methamphetamine worth about $36,000 in Hurricane in 2018.

Joshua David Ramey, 29, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Monday to five years and three months in prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Ramey was arrested after the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department found four plastic bags containing a combined 471.5 grams of methamphetamine, along with marijuana and paraphernalia.

Ramey has been jailed since an April 23, 2018, encounter with the Huntington Police Department resulted in him being shot in the cheek by an officer responding to a suspicious person report in the 3500 block of Bostwick Road.

