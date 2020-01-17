IRONTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to from six to nine years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for his role in the armed robbery of the Dollar General store west of Chesapeake last year.
Jason C. Addison, 19, of the 2600 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, was indicted earlier this year on charges of aggravated robbery with a gun specification, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. A co-defendant received a similar sentence earlier this year from Judge Christen Finley.
Addison was given credit for 208 days already spent behind bars toward the prison sentence.
In an unrelated case, Cheryl L. Tilley, 49, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was sentenced by Finley to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Tilley could be eligible for early release from prison after serving six months in prison.
In other cases:
- John D. Ratliff, 35, of County Road 21, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
- Ronald L. Viars, 54, a homeless resident, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, violation of a protection order and carrying a concealed weapon. He was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. The case had been set for trial Jan. 30, but the trial will be continued.
- Christopher J. Douglas, 35, of Private Drive 350, South Point, was found competent to stand trial on a charge of burglary. He earlier had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The case will be transferred to Judge Andy Ballard.
- John W. Moore, 36, of Center Street, Ironton, rejected a plea offer of three years on charges of felony domestic violence, disrupting public service and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The case is set for trial Feb. 6.
- Edward C. Ison, 26, of Buffalo Creek Road, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to complete drug and alcohol abuse treatment and do 400 hours of community service.
- Anthony Wayne Large, 36, of Ohio 650, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He also was ordered to get drug treatment and do 400 hours of community service.