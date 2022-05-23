HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last week to serve more than a decade in prison for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of illicit drugs.
Christopher “Nick” Leon Vest, 34, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Vest admitted he participated in the conspiracy from the summer of 2020 to July 2021 by frequently obtaining quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine to distribute to customers in the Huntington area.
Vest provided the drugs to customers on consignment and was aware his customers intended to redistribute the drugs. Vest also admitted that he operated two residences in Huntington as locations to receive deliveries and to distribute the drugs.
He was arrested July 29, 2021, after an indictment was returned charging multiple individuals in the investigation, and a search warrant was executed at his residence on that date. Law enforcement officers seized a number of items, including four firearms and more than $86,000 in U.S. currency.
Vest admitted that he possessed the firearms and that the money constituted proceeds from drug sales. Search warrants were also executed at another residence operated by Vest.
During that search, law enforcement officers seized over a kilogram of cocaine, 800 grams of fentanyl and 450 grams of methamphetamine that Vest intended to distribute and two additional firearms.
