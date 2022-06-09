HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve more than three years in prison after selling fentanyl to a confidential informant.
Parrish Wayne Spurlock, 54, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to serve three years and three months in prison after having previously pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl. He was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Spurlock sold a confidential informant 0.8 grams of suspected fentanyl May 11, 2021. The drug transaction took place behind Spurlock’s Huntington residence on North High Street. Testing by the West Virginia State Police Lab confirmed the substance was fentanyl.
Spurlock admitted to law enforcement officers that he had sold significant amounts of methamphetamine and heroin over an approximately one-year period.
