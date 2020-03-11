HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington residents have been sentenced to serve federal prison time for various drug charges, mainly the distribution of heroin in the Huntington community.
A Huntington man was sentenced on Monday to serve more than three years in federal prison after he admitted to selling heroin while on federal supervision for the same crime.
Andre Womble, 30, was sentenced to serve one year and eight months in prison for selling heroin. Womble was serving supervised release at the time of his arrest, and was sentenced to serve an additional two-year prison sentence for violating the terms of his supervision.
He previously admitted he had sold heroin to an informant with the Huntington Police Department in Huntington on June 18, July 12 and July 19 in 2019.
Womble had been serving five years’ probation on a federal sentence for possession with intent to distribute heroin stemming from 2014 events.
He was charged Dec. 11, 2014, after Huntington police responded to a complaint in the 300 block of Marcum Terrace. When an officer tried to approach, Womble ran and threw a cigarette box on top of the Olive Street Market in the 200 block of Olive Street.
After retrieving the box, law enforcement officers found approximately 53 grams of heroin inside. Officers also found an additional 20 bags of heroin on Womble, who admitted he intended to distribute the heroin.
He was arrested on federal warrants in August 2015 as part of a police investigation into the death of Huntington High School student Jeffrey Wright, 16. Police had alleged Wright and others went into a home in the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, which had been rented under Womble’s alias, prior to Wright’s death.
In an unrelated case, a Huntington woman caught selling fentanyl, heroin and meth in 2018 has been sentenced to federal prison time.
Tonya Lynn Thompson, 36, previously entered a guilty plea to distributing heroin and was sentenced Monday to serve three years in federal prison.
On July 11, 2018, an informant working at the direction of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department went to Thompson’s residence at 831 15th St. in Huntington to purchase heroin. Inside the home, Thompson sold the informant heroin in exchange for $140.
Thompson also admitted as part of her plea agreement that she assisted in the sale of fentanyl to an informant the prior day at her residence.
On July 16, 2018, deputies executed a search warrant at Thompson’s residence, and during a search, recovered approximately 12 grams of fentanyl and approximately 48 grams of methamphetamine. Also as part of her plea agreement, Thompson admitted that she distributed fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine in Huntington between July 2017 and July 2018. Thompson further admitted she allowed others to stay in her residence for the purchase of storing and selling drugs.