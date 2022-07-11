HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man will spend nearly two decades in prison after he admitted to his role in a drug conspiracy case that involved more than 50 pounds of illicit drugs.
Scott Lee Midkiff, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers to serve 17 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He previously had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said the plea agreement and statements made in court showed Midkiff participated in the conspiracy from the summer of 2020 to July 2021.
During the conspiracy, Midkiff frequently obtained quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to distribute to customers in the Huntington area.
Midkiff provided the drugs to customers on consignment and was aware his customers intended to redistribute the drugs. Midkiff also admitted that he participated in arranging drug transactions by steering customers to certain drug dealers when customers would contact him.
On April 5, 2021, investigators seized more than 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 130 grams of fentanyl and $84,000 in cash that Midkiff had arranged to be hidden in a vehicle parked in Huntington.
When arrest and search warrants were executed in the investigation on July 29, 2021, agents seized an additional 133 grams of fentanyl and $11,600 from a residence Midkiff shared with another person.
Midkiff was among 18 people named in a federal indictment as part of an investigation into a drug trade organization.
During raids to arrest the 18 people, more than 47 pounds of fentanyl, 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin were seized. In addition, authorities seized 14 firearms and more than $335,000.
