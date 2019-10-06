IRONTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison in a drug case.
Anthony E. Thompson, 48, of the 300 block of 8th Street, pleaded guilty to trafficking 3.7 grams of meth. As part of a plea agreement, a drug possession charge was dismissed. Thompson could be eligible for early release to a community-based correctional facility after serving a year in prison. If he is released, he would have to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
He was given credit by Judge Andy Ballard for 81 days already served behind bars.
In an unrelated case, David D. Valentine, 58, of the 2500 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to seven months in prison.
In other cases:
- Jerrod Lee McKinney, 39, of Township Road 1321, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to six months in prison.
- Jason Ray Adkins, 37, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 200 hours of community service. Adkins also was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Melvin J. Cade, 40, who is homeless, failed to show up for sentencing on charges of failure to appear and possession of drugs. Cade reportedly cut off his ankle monitor, according to court officials.
- Cheryl Jarrell, 36, of Thomas Street, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- John Duty, 37, of Lesage, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Charles M. Martin, 32, of South Point, pleaded innocent to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Justin D. Hildreth, 27, of South Point, pleaded innocent to illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Adrian D. Ludaway, of Detroit, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin and driving under the influence. Bond was set at $3,500.
- Fred R. Aldridge, 38, of the 800 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $1,500.
- Nathaniel J. DeLong, 41, of County Road 15, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of controlled substances. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending a pretrial.
- Mary A. Ross, 48, of Buckhorn Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility. She was released on a $15,000 signature bond, but was placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.