HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals after shooting his neighbor’s puppy, which later died.
Robert Sturm, 39, was charged in October 2020 after police reported that he shot a 4-month-old Labrador on Sept. 19, 2020, in the 200 block of Springdale Avenue in Huntington. However, Sturm’s attorney, Ashley Lockwood, stated over the phone in court Tuesday that the dog was 8 months old.
Sturm was indicted in February 2021 on a felony charge of cruelty to animals, but a plea agreement reached with the state Tuesday allowed him to enter a misdemeanor plea.
Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard on Tuesday sentenced Sturm to serve a six-month jail sentence, but suspended it in lieu of a sentence of six months’ probation and a minimum $300 fine. If Sturm violates terms of his probation, it could be revoked and he could have to serve the jail sentence.
According to animal rescue group Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP), the dog, named Smokey, was shot in the abdomen by Sturm while it was playing outside. ASAP took on vetting responsibility for Smokey after its owner surrendered it due to not being able to pay for needed surgery, but it died four days later.
ASAP president Martha Cummings had said ASAP spent $2,113 on veterinary bills for the dog and will ask Sturm to repay that pending the outcome of his case.
A criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court stated the dog was shot with a BB gun and later a pellet rifle because it was barking.
Cummings protested Sturm’s actions outside the courthouse following his arrest in 2020, claiming Sturm acted deliberately simply because he was annoyed with the animal.
Sturm stated in court Tuesday that before the incident, he had been run over by a vehicle on 6th Avenue, sustaining injuries that resulted in him needing a prosthetic leg. He said doctors warned him about falling and that it could cause additional months of healing.
Sturm also mentioned he was not able to work at the time and received help through a GoFundMe page. While working at his home workshop, he said he would hear several dogs in his neighborhood hitting the fence and “acting crazy.”
“When that would happen, you would see this dog frantically running in all directions with no supervision. I had no idea who the dog even belonged to. This has happened before in the past, but no one ever came looking for it,” Sturm said. “So, in my mind, at the time, it was just like I just wanted it gone …
“I had no intention in harming this animal,” he added. “I never even had a hunting license. I don’t enjoy hunting animals.”