HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to federal prison time after admitting to child porn charges.
Curtis Ray Pelfrey Jr., 35, was sentenced Monday to serve eight years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers. He previously had pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents show Pelfrey admitted he used an online file-sharing program from November 2018 to December 2019 to download and share videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Pelfrey admitted he used his computer to receive videos containing child pornography and had on his computer 24 videos and five images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Several of the images and videos have been identified as depicting known children. Pelfrey admitted he has engaged in this sort of activity since 2014.
