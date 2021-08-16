HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Wednesday to serve three years and 10 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Deshawn Derese Nelson, 52, previously admitted that he intended to distribute approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine seized from him during an arrest in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
According to court documents, Nelson was arrested by the Parkersburg Police Department during a traffic stop on Lynne Street on Dec. 26, 2018, for an outstanding capias from Cabell County.
While processing him during the arrest, officers found methamphetamine hidden in the leg of Nelson’s pants.
Nelson had previously been convicted of robbery, theft, carrying a deadly weapon and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and was facing charges of first-degree arson and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance when he was arrested.
