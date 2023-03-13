HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last Monday to 12 years in prison for methamphetamine and fentanyl drug distribution and for gun possession.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers also sentenced 26-year-old Kilan “Low” Nicks to five years of supervised release.
Nicks sold approximately four grams of fentanyl and 29 grams of methamphetmine on May 6, 2022, to a confidential informant at a Huntington apartment.
According to The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Nicks maintained the apartment and an 18th Street residence to store and distribute drugs.
Nicks pleaded guilty in November 2021 to distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine and quantity of fentanyl and to possession of a firearm in furtherance to a drug trafficking crime.
Nicks faced a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for the charges.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant June 7, 2022, at a McVeigh Avenue residence while Nicks was present.
Officers found a 9mm pistol and approximately $3,635 during the search.
Nicks admitted to possessing the gun for safety and the cash which was from drug distributions.
Nicks also admitted to conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Huntington area from February 2022 to June 2022.
Methamphetamine and fentanyl was transported to the area by Nicks, who travelled to California and Arizona to acquire the drugs.
Nicks admitted to selling a total of 37.5 grams of fentanyl and 200 grams of methamphetamine in more than 10 transactions with an informant in Huntington.
Law enforcement also executed search warrants on June 7, 2022, at the 18th Street residence and a Chesapeake, Ohio residence.
Officers seized 690.71 grams of fentanyl and a rifle at the 18th Street residence. A pistol and a blender containing fentanyl residue were seized at the Chesapeake residence.
Nicks admitted to possessing the seized items.
Kameron I. Ziegler, 23, admitted to providing methamphetamine to Nicks in advance of a sale May 6, 2022, in Huntington.
Nicks sold approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine and three grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant. Ziegler pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.
Ziegler set a sentencing for Ziegler on April 17.
The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of investigation and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.
