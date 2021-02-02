HUNTINGTON — Emmanuel Lee Whitfield, 25, of Huntington, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for distribution of heroin, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Whitfield previously pleaded guilty and admitted that on March 7, 2019, he distributed approximately 5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant. This distribution of heroin occurred in controlled buy near 5 Washington Court in Huntington.
The Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.