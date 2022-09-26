HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last week for drug and firearm possession charges dating back to 2019.
Marquette Damon Eanes, 50, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Eanes was charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Marquette Damon Eanes, 50, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Eanes was charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Eanes admitted he ran from law enforcement officers when approached in the 300 block of Olive Street in Huntington on Dec. 12, 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
After a brief chase, officers caught Eanes and recovered approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine from Eanes’ right vest pocket. Two loaded guns were also found in Eanes’ waistband and right pants leg.
Eanes admitted he intended to sell methamphetamine and that he possessed the firearms to protect himself while selling the drugs.
With three felony convictions since 1998, Eanes was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
