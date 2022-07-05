HUNTINGTON — Circuit Court Judge Christopher D. Chiles sentenced a Huntington man Thursday to 40 years in prison for the death of his 4-month-old son in 2017.
Zachary Gene Sparks, 27, was also sentenced to register as an abuser on the state’s child abuse registry for a lifetime and will have to serve 50 years of extended supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.
Sparks entered a Kennedy plea in May 2022 to one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse. A Kennedy plea allows an individual to accept penalties of a crime without admitting guilt.
On Nov. 22, 2017, police and EMS responded to a report of an injured baby in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue of Huntington.
Sparks initially told officers that one of his other children pulled the baby, Franklin, off the bed while he was not in the bedroom, according to Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale.
During the May plea hearing, Plymale said that the injuries listed on the autopsy were not consistent with Spark’s statement.
Franklin was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead Nov. 27 the same year. The autopsy showed that a neuropathology consultation occurred due to the intense brain damage that the baby had suffered.
Allison Huson, the mother of Spark’s other child, testified Thursday morning. She said that she left their 2-year-old child with him that day of the police report because she had to work.
“Fathers are supposed to keep their babies safe. Mr. Sparks not only didn’t keep Franklin safe, but he is the reason he was not saved. These three children that remain with us are forever traumatized by the loss of their brother, the murder of their baby brother,” Huson testified. “And he (Franklin) loses his entire life. He would be turning 5 this year. I imagine he would be excited to go to school, insisting on wearing a Spider-Man costume out in public and looking up to his older siblings. And instead all of that is robbed of him.”
Sparks was indicted December 2019 by a Cabell County grand jury on one count of death by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse.
“This is a very horrific case involving this 4-month-old victim,” Judge Chiles said. “I certainly hope you’ve learned from this. There really hasn’t been much acceptance of remorse or responsibility.”
Sparks did not make a comment, but Defense Attorney Todd Meadows said Sparks took responsibility for the incident. Meadows said that his family sent letters that described sparks to be “somebody who would help anyone out.”
Meadows continued to explain that the only time his family saw him to be physical was when he started a fight at school when a disabled kid was being bullied.
“I think that as time went on, and death of a mother, he got hooked on pills. And you see him getting involved in crimes, property crimes in Kentucky. And then it led to a situation ultimately for why we are here today,” Meadows said.
The autopsy showed that Franklin had brain injury due to asphyxia — a condition when the body is deprived of oxygen — and also had forced trauma to the head; contusions in the front and back of the head; and injuries to his ribs that were consistent with squeezing a baby too hard. The report also said his ribs were in different stages of healing.
Plymale said the mother of Franklin was also interviewed and lied about being at the residence. Officers discovered later that the mother was at work during the incident.
The 50 years of extended supervision will began once his prison sentence is completed.