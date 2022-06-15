HUNTINGTON — Circuit Court Judge Greg Howard sentenced a man to 45 years in prison Tuesday, almost a year and a half after the man robbed two people while armed outside of a Huntington gas station.
David Michael Weaver, 40, of Huntington entered a Kennedy plea to two counts of armed robbery. A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to accept punishment for a crime without having to admit guilt.
Huntington Police Department responded to an armed robbery report Jan 26, 2021, at Sheetz on 432 18th St. W. Officers located two men who said they were approached by a white man with a gun as they left the store. The robber took the victims’ wallets and keys and fled in the victims’ vehicle, which was recovered a short time later in the 300 block of 20th Street West.
“If this matter were to go to trial ... the state would present evidence via surveillance video from the store that Mr. Weaver was in fact there. There would be some forensic evidence in the form of fingerprints that Mr. Weaver was in the car, as well as testimony from Huntington Police officers,” Cabell County assistant prosecutor Tyler Shoub said.
Shoub said that Weaver’s phone automatically hooked up to the victims’ vehicle Bluetooth after he was apprehended.
One of the victims saw the suspect the following day at a tire shop in the West End of Huntington and called 911. Weaver left before officers arrived, but was located shortly after in Ceredo and arrested.
An HPD detective, as well as members of the Ceredo and Kenova police departments, apprehended Weaver. He was booked in the Western Regional Jail.
Before the two armed robberies, Weaver had a criminal history spanning numerous states. He had previously been charged with grand theft auto, carjacking and armed robbery, according to a release from the Huntington Police Department.
Howard sentenced Weaver to 20 years for one armed robbery charge and another 25 years for the second armed robbery charge, which will run consecutively.
A grand larceny charge was dismissed from the sentencing as an agreement with the Kennedy plea.
