HUNTINGTON — A man arrested after a raid in his Guyandotte apartment earlier this year has been sentenced to serve more than three years in federal prison.
Seneca Smith, 36, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to serve three years and 10 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Smith admitted that members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Jan. 12 at his home at 406 Bridge St., in Huntington.
An affidavit filed in federal court states detectives found inside the apartment 206 grams of suspected heroin, 62 grams of suspected cocaine, 499 30-mg oxycodone pills, three jars of suspected marijuana and a kilogram of “mother of pearl,” which a known cutting agent of narcotics.
Police also found a firearm, $5,005 in cash, four digital scales and a large drug press, the affidavit said.