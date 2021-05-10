CHARLESTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
Jimmie Lee Coleman, 35, was prosecuted as part of “Operation Second Wave,” which dismantled a poly-drug network operating in Kanawha and Fayette counties.
According to court documents, Coleman admitted selling more than a 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine as part of his role in the organization.
Other defendants, including Carol Belton, Sammy Joe Fragale Sr., Larry Martin, Rashawn Miller and Jason Terrell, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Gregory Woods was sentenced to 184 months in federal prison on Feb. 8. Sammy Joe Fragale II was sentenced on Jan. 6 to 42 months in federal prison. Steven Matthew Bumpus, Roger Jarea Drake and Tonya Simerly are awaiting court dates to enter guilty pleas. Craig Redman and Ronald Lee Thomas III are scheduled for trial on June 1.