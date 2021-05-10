HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a news release from the office of acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, Harold Arthur Thompson, 30, previously admitted that on Sept. 14, 2019, he was in a vehicle that was pulled over by a Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy. During the traffic stop, Thompson exited the vehicle and attempted to conceal a plastic bag that contained 2.9 grams of methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of heroin after he removed it from his pants pocket by kicking it under his vehicle. Thompson admitted to possession of the heroin and methamphetamine and that both substances were packaged in individual plastic bags for sale. Thompson also admitted that he possessed digital scales and packaging materials.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.
Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans handled the prosecution.