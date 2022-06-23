HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced June 13 to four years and two months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 9, 2020, Trevor Wesley Davis, 29, sold a pound of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $4,000 on a Hal Greer Boulevard parking lot in Huntington.
Thompson commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the West Virginia State Police Drug and Violent Crime Task Force West.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Taylor prosecuted the case.
