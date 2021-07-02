The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was recently sentenced to 30 months in prison for a federal drug crime, according to a news release from the office of Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

Aaron Howell, 46, previously pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Howell previously admitted that on Nov. 12, 2020, he was being transported to the Huntington Police Department and removed heroin and methamphetamine from his person and left it in the back of the police cruiser.

Johnston commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

