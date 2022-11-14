The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Brendon Tyre Garner, 34, of Huntington, was sentenced Oct. 31 to eight years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a news release.

A federal jury found Garner guilty on May 12 following a three-day trial. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Garner possessed .380-caliber ammunition in Huntington on June 29, 2021. Garner possessed the ammunition when he shot an individual on Charleston Avenue and fled the scene.

