IRONTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last month to a year in prison during a hearing in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Aaron McBrown, 37, of the 200 block of 9th Avenue West in Huntington, pleaded guilty to felony vandalism and failure to appear. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley and given a year on each count to run concurrently

