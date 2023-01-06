IRONTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last month to a year in prison during a hearing in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Aaron McBrown, 37, of the 200 block of 9th Avenue West in Huntington, pleaded guilty to felony vandalism and failure to appear. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley and given a year on each count to run concurrently
McBrown also was ordered to pay $4,418.37 in restitution.
In an unrelated case, Kenneth Huninghake, 28, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to two theft counts. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to do 400 hours of community service and to pay court costs.
He also paid $500 in one of the cases and was ordered to pay $1,606.61 in restitution in the other case.
In other cases:
Chad N. Dodd, 38, of the 2100 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, rejected a plea offer on charges including tampering with evidence and theft. He reject a plea deal that would send him to prison for four years with the possibility of early release after serving 18 months.
Savannah Strickland, 26, of Pickerington, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to complete a drug treatment program and do 400 hours of community service.
Garrett Haynes, 46, of Barkley Court, Russell, Ky., pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Sarah Abrams, 33, of Township Road 274N, pleaded not guilty to grand theft. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Brittney Watkins, 32, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to robbery. Bond was set at $2,500.
A charge of having weapons while under disability against Flint Topping, 51, of Township Road 266, Kitts Hill, was dismissed.
