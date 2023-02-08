HUNTINGTON — United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced a Huntington man Monday for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine.
Jeremy Lee Pettry, 39, was sentenced to seven years in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release.
Pettry admitted to possessing controlled substances in 2020 with the intent to sell them, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Pettry sold 28.18 grams of methamphetamine July 29, 2020, to a confidential informant in Huntington.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant Aug. 6, 2020, in Pettry’s residence. Officers found 2.21 grams of cocaine, 15.73 grams of heroin, 5.78 grams of methamphetamine and a revolver, according to court records.
Pettry also admitted to selling approximately 30 ounces of methamphetamine in the months leading up to the search.
