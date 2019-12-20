ASHLAND — Police in Ashland are searching for a Huntington man wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday that left another man with life-threatening injuries.
John A. Posocco, aka “Exxon Jon,” 23, is wanted in connection with an attempted murder charge, according to a news release issued by the Ashland Police Department.
According to the release, police responded to a 911 hangup call at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday from a residence along East Holt Street in Ashland. Police learned a man had been shot in the head. The victim was flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s name has not been released pending the investigation, police said.
Posocco is described as a white man standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and no one should approach him, according to the release.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Boyd County Public Safety Communications Center at 606-329-0800.