He had been set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Cabell County Magistrate Court, but waived his right to the hearing, court officials said. He will remain jailed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville as he awaits the possible return of an indictment by the county’s grand jury.
Because of his waiver, public details of Adkins’ and Courts’ deaths remain scarce.
The Huntington Police Department responded to the incident in June 2018. Then-Police Chief Hank Dial said officers were called after two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue, across from youth baseball fields.
At the time, Dial said he did not believe it was a random act of violence.
Adkins and Courts were found inside an apartment on the left side of the building.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.