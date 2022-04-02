HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man wanted by police on warrants for malicious wounding has been arrested by Lincoln County authorities.
Frank Lambert, 44, was located around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Long Branch Road in West Hamlin, according to a post on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. Huntington Police were searching for Lambert after his girlfriend’s parents were beaten Wednesday in the city’s Harveytown neighborhood.
Huntington Police patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Road at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Frank Napier, 61, and his wife, Carolyn Hart, 64, severely beaten. Lambert is in a relationship with the victims’ daughter, Tera Sue Napier.
Frank Napier and Hart were taken to a local hospital for treatment. On Friday, deputies found 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 1.8 grams of marijuana on Lambert.
Tera Sue Napier was also wanted for questioning and was detained by the deputies. She and Lambert were later transferred to the custody of West Virginia State Police, deputies said. Both were taken to Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Lambert was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and his bond was set at $30,000 cash. Tera Sue Napier was charged with a misdemeanor and a felony warrant, and her bond was set at $27,500.
No other details were available.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
