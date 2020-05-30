HUNTINGTON — As public anger at the treatment of black Americans by the hands of police creates violent scenes in cities across the country, hundreds of Huntington residents marched in protest on Saturday.
The event, called “Walk, Stand and Speak for George Floyd,” started in Ritter Park with speeches and chants before the crowd marched down 8th Street to Pullman Square for a second rally.
Organizers of the event said the goal was to uplift black voices and stories of racism and injustice.
“I noticed how people were coming forward with their stories on social media — it was like our community was finally speaking up about it,” said Whitney Chapman, one of the event organizers. “I knew there was just something different about this one, and I knew that they wanted to do something. So I decided to form this group with my friends, and within three days it blew up.”
The march, which was aided by the Huntington Police Department, was in contrast to scenes unfolding in several cities across the U.S., including Columbus, Ohio, as angry Americans clash with police forces.
The protests — and in some cases, riots — are in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Floyd died after a now-former police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for an extended period of time.
His death follows the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Taylor was killed in her home by police officers who were executing a search warrant. The man they were searching for was already in custody at the time.
Matthew J. Watts, who attended Saturday’s event in Huntington, addressed the crowd at Ritter Park by encouraging people to write letters to state officials, asking for their support.
“If I could speak to those young people out in Minnesota, and Dallas, and Atlanta, and all these burning cities, this is what I would say to them: ‘They hear you now. They hear you now. You got their attention.’ But I would also say: ‘Not only have you pulled on Superman’s cape and spit in his face and hit him in the mouth, you got his attention, and now is time to stand down.’”
After three days of protests, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Saturday announced that the Ohio National Guard was being ordered into downtown Columbus to quell the protests that have become destructive.
A citywide curfew was also implemented.
“This violence must stop,” DeWine said, as reported by The Columbus Dispatch. “I understand that people have pent-up rage. I understand that we are living in very uncertain times right now in this country. In these times of uncertainty and these times of division, we must call upon the better angels of our nature.”
The Columbus Dispatch reported the protest Saturday drew 2,000 people who demonstrated peacefully until there was pushback as police tried to clear the street.