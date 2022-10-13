The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams has appointed Mark Bates as the City of Huntington’s director of public works.

Bates, a former three-term City Council member, has served as the city’s director of council and constituent engagement since January 2021. Williams announced his appointment as director of public works Thursday.

