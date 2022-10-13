HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams has appointed Mark Bates as the City of Huntington’s director of public works.
Bates, a former three-term City Council member, has served as the city’s director of council and constituent engagement since January 2021. Williams announced his appointment as director of public works Thursday.
Bates will be paid $88,728 in the role.
“In my time of serving with Mark Bates as a fellow council member and as mayor, it has become clear to me that he is an effective public servant,” Williams said in a news release. “He has gained a wealth of knowledge of city operations and particularly the Department of Public Works. As Director of Council and Constituent Engagement, the vast majority of requests he worked on were Public Works-oriented.
"Mark also has the business acumen, temperament and awareness of the infrastructure challenges facing our citizens on a day-to-day basis to set the foundation for growth in our city for the next 50 years. I trust that he will lead the men and women of Public Works effectively as they strive to provide world-class service to our citizens.”
On Sept. 29, Williams announced he had relieved Public Works Director Jim Insco of his duties. Insco told The Herald-Dispatch at the time he was not given a reason for his termination outside of the mayor wanting to go in a different direction.
Bates was elected to three consecutive four-year terms as the District 6 representative on Huntington City Council. He was first elected in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He served as chairman of City Council for nine of his 12 years on the governing body.
As the director of council and constituent engagement, Bates served as the primary staff contact for citizens with complaints, inquiries and requests for service. City officials said Bates also spearheaded the implementation of a citizen request management system known as Huntington WV 311 that has streamlined citizens’ requests for service and has made the process of fulfilling those requests more efficient for city employees.
“I am thankful to Mayor Williams for offering me this new and exciting challenge to lead the Department of Public Works,” Bates said in the release. “In my previous position, I gained insight into the operations of Public Works and how committed the men and women of this department are to public service. I look forward to establishing and maintaining effective, working relationships with them as we move the city forward.”
Williams also announced Thursday that Scott Poston, who was serving as interim Public Works Director, has been promoted to assistant public works director. Poston has been employed in the Public Works Department for 14 years and was General Superintendent prior to being named as the interim director.
Williams will make an announcement on the vacant Director of Council and Constituent Engagement position at a later date.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.