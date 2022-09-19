Mayor Steve Williams speaks about Huntington's healthcare workforce during a community discussion with first-year students from the Marshall University School of Medicine on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Ora Erma Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told Marshall University's first-year medical students they have an assignment.
"We are doing some things here in Huntington to try to lift people's lives and create prosperity, but we have horrible health outcomes that need to be addressed," Williams told the students Monday afternoon at Marshall Health's Ora Erma Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington. "Your assignment is to change the world, and your decision to come to this medical school has given you that opportunity. You can help us change these outcomes."
Williams talked about the city's opioid epidemic, but said with the students' help, the city can continue being known as "a city of solutions."
"Aside from training and learning, part of learning your craft and skill is empathy and compassion. Helping individuals break away from the restriction of addiction," he said. "We have to have brilliant people here to help others understand what they can do. We need all of you."
First-year student Joshua Eastman, 23, of Huntington, said he wants to be a pediatrician and hopes to stay in the area after graduating.
"That's one of the options," he said. "My fundamental goal is to serve and bless whatever community I am a part of. I want to care for people. I also love environmental science and engineering and want to marry pediatrics and environmental science to think about chemicals young children are exposed to and how that effects their health and development. I would love to do that research around the state of West Virginia."
Eastman said he liked the mayor's emphasis on setting the standard here locally.
"I agree we need to find innovative solutions to local problems," he said. "It was nice to hear about things being done locally."
Bobby Miller, interim dean at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said the event offered the opportunity for students to discuss the health care workforce and community health needs with the city's mayor.
"They can discuss all the community has to offer them and all they have to offer the community," Miller said.
Miller said the medical students run a program called the Marshall Medical Outreach.
"It could be 60-plus medical students on a Saturday helping taking care of the homeless," he said. "They do blood pressure checks, treat minor wounds and can even give some medications to help the homeless in this area."
Williams finished by telling the students they are residents of Huntington and he hoped they would consider staying in the region.
"This region serves approximately 60 counties, and it needs you," he said. "I hope when you graduate you will stay right here."
