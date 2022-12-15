HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s City Council is considering a resolution allocating $1.5 million in funding to the renovations of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
During a meeting of the City Council’s Finance Committee Monday, council members discussed approving a payment of $500,000 to The Keith-Albee for its capital improvements plan, with later installments possibly coming in the future years.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said representatives from the center approached the city asking for assistance for ongoing capital improvements, which has involved “tens of millions of dollars” to restore the historic building.
The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Inc., the nonprofit organization that operates the facility, has been fundraising for renovations for years.
The seating in the theater is being refurbished, and the setting of the theater was returned to its original 1930s design.
“The Keith-Albee is the crown jewel of the downtown area. Frankly, we think that there’s much more that can be done,” Williams said.
Keith-Albee officials asked for $3 million, but Williams said that was outside the city’s ability and agreed to seek $1.5 million in funding from the council over a three-year period, with the first installment being $500,000 this fiscal year. The agreement hinges on the council’s approval, however.
The money would come from the city’s capital improvement appropriations budget line, but because of the city’s charter, the mayor is unable to commit to funding beyond the fiscal year and will have to return to council in the future to approve future installments.
Williams said the request was for the city to provide money to be matched by state or federal sources.
“They’re attempting to get additional dollars from the state,” he said. “They indicated to us if we’re able to help then it helps them to be able to make a case with the state.”
Asked by Councilman Tyler Bowen, Williams said the theater receives funding through events, private donors, the Cabell County Commission and state. Huntington has also given money to the organization before, but not at the level Williams is seeking.
Bowen showed frustration the request came on the same night the council was holding public meetings to increase rates to help improve the city’s stormwater and sewage systems.
“As much as I love the Keith-Albee, I see a lot of faces here for an item that I know that’s coming up on (Monday night’s) agenda later,” he said. “I’d be remiss not to say that I kind of rather see us drop $500,000 on fixing some water infrastructure.”
Williams said the water infrastructure is set by a utility and it is not owned by the city government itself and the city has money in its budget specifically for requests like the Keith-Albee’s.
“I would indicate that we have an awfully broad spectrum of needs within the community,” he said. “And certainly, we can say we’re going to spend every dime on water infrastructure, but there are other things that folks will be coming in saying, well, why aren’t you funding this.”
The resolution was passed on to the full council, which will hear the proposal at a future meeting.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
