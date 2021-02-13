HUNTINGTON — In his annual State of the City address, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams focused not on the hardships the pandemic has brought upon the city, but on how he plans to use those challenges to create opportunity.
“We have experienced a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, a once-in-a-lifetime economic crisis and a once-in-a-lifetime social upheaval,” Williams said. “Amid all the despair, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity before us, and we have one chance to get it right.”
His speech tied together three major themes — continued fiscal stability, economic transformation and overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — to create a bright future for the city of Huntington.
One major initiative announced Friday was Project SHINE, which will focus on rehabilitating 140 owner-occupied homes in the Highlawn area, 70 of which are expected to be completed this summer.
Williams stressed the importance of making the community an attractive destination for those looking to relocate to smaller cities, but at the same time realizing that many neighborhoods have declined in recent years.
“The purpose is to stabilize housing in the Highlawn neighborhood. By targeting one neighborhood at a time, the result will be more noticeable than if the 70 homes were spread throughout the city,” Williams said.
If successful, the pilot project could be extended to other neighborhoods, but for now, it’s about making a large impact in a condensed area. The city has designated $150,000 in the budget for the project.
“Our neighborhoods need to be given permission and the means to reinvent themselves. Housing has been a problem that has been long ignored,” Williams added.
Williams also stated that it was time to do a complete evaluation of the city’s tax structure, proposing a permanent elimination of the B&O tax for retail and restaurants as well as the elimination of building permit fees in the city.
Those discussions are likely to take place at upcoming budget meetings with City Council members.
As he presented the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, he highlighted other major items including the continued support of the fleet maintenance program that will provide funding for five new police cruisers ($350,000) and the initial payment of one new fire apparatus ($375,000) for the city departments. A total of $150,000 is budgeted for a new garbage truck for the Public Works Department.
He also announced the creation of a mental health liaison position ($43,694) to coordinate mental health services for the public on police calls for service, and announced continued financial support of the Compass Wellness program for first responders.
Williams said he expects work on the Hal Greer Boulevard redesign to begin this year, and also plans to be able to replace both the 5th and 8th street bridges in the upcoming year.
For capital outlay and improvements, $5 million is budgeted, which includes the purchasing of land for a new fire station in Westmoreland, new fire station at 9th Avenue and 20th Street, and improvements to the old armory building on the West End.
From the general fund, $450,000 will go toward continuing demolition efforts in the city. In 2020, 104 structures were torn down, and the city expects to have an additional 113 demolished by June 30, 2021.
A new line item in the budget for the Mayor’s Office includes the allowance of $250,000 for City Council members to seek innovative solutions to some challenges the city is facing.
Included in the budget are a 2% raise for employees of the Huntington Police Department and a 3% raise for employees of the Huntington Fire Department and also for the ASFME employees (Public Works and some administrative roles).
Those raises are a part of the existing contract with each entity that allows those employees each a 12% raise over that contracted three-year period with the city.
Two positions will be created within the Public Works Department to create a full-time crew focused on cleanup and other obligations for the central business district, including the downtown area.
For paving projects, $1.6 million will be designated, and $100,000 will be designated for the sidewalk replacement program. Each of those items was budgeted for the same amount this past fiscal year.