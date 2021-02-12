HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will deliver his annual State of the City address Friday afternoon and is expected to highlight several key topics including the city’s budget, housing and other items.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only City Council members, key members of the mayor’s leadership team and the media will be invited to attend the address in person.
“I think the mayor’s proposed budget will focus on, as it does every year, it will focus on capital improvements, which include paving and updating or continuing our fleet maintenance programs for the police department, fire department and Public Works department,” said Bryan Chambers, communications director with the city of Huntington. “I expect there will be an emphasis on housing, and not just housing demolition but housing rehabilitation.
“You will also hear him talk about many new initiatives as it relates to housing.”
Chambers said Williams also is expected to talk about how it’s important that the city operations have a culture of opportunity and innovation.
“He will focus on continued fiscal stability, economic transformation and overcoming effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chambers said. “He will talk about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented us. It’s certainly delivered many challenges to overcome, but has also given many opportunities for the city.”
The mayor’s State of the City address will be streamed live beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, on the city of Huntington’s Facebook page, City of Huntington, WV, and on the city’s website, www.cityofhuntington.com. It will also be broadcast live on WRVC-AM 930 and 94.1 FM.
For those who are unable to attend the address in person and unable to watch it live, it will remain on the city’s website and Facebook page afterward.