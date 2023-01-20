The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230121-hd-williams
Courtesy of CNN

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is among a bi-partisan group of mayors invited to the White House today to speak to President Joe Biden about concerns over the opioid crisis.

Ahead of his visit, Williams appeared on CNN to discuss the disconnect between Washington priorities and realities small cities face. Williams said he has received warm welcomes from The White House in the past and believes Friday’s visit will also be positive.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

