HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is among a bi-partisan group of mayors invited to the White House today to speak to President Joe Biden about concerns over the opioid crisis.
Ahead of his visit, Williams appeared on CNN to discuss the disconnect between Washington priorities and realities small cities face. Williams said he has received warm welcomes from The White House in the past and believes Friday’s visit will also be positive.
Williams said his biggest concern is the dozens of lives lost to drug overdoses each year. From 2019 to 2021, Huntington had 379 overdose deaths, 349 of which were due to fentanyl use, Williams said.
Mayors hear complaints daily from constituents who ask for something to be done about the opioid crisis, Williams said. Even though Huntington is a national leader in the field of recovery, the progress is outweighed by the inability to stop drugs from entering the city.
Williams reflected on a speech Biden made to Wake Forest University in the late 1980s, during which he called illegal drug importation an active war on America. In quoting another mayor from his conference, Williams said fentanyl being sent to America from China is a weapon of mass destruction.
His appearance came during his bi-annual trip to a meeting of The United States Conference of Mayors, a nonpartisan organization of mayors of cities with a population above 30,000.
Williams was among members of the conference to meet Thursday with Rahul Gupta, former West Virginia health official and current director of the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, to discuss the raging opioid crisis. Williams called those discussions positive.
"Sadly the problem we are continuing to deal with in my community, and I had a discussion yesterday in a packed room, is dealing with the opioid epidemic and particularly ... fentanyl," he said. "Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than heroin and as a result of that, it's just killing people."
While the CNN anchor attempted to steer the conversation to what Huntington residents think about accusations of classified documents being found at private locations, Williams said he has not heard the topic brought up by constituents, whose main concern is survival.
"I have not heard anything about that," he said. "People are concerned about their livelihoods, wanting to be able to take care of their families and doing everything that is necessary for that."
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
