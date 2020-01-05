HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams intends to meet with “responsible bar owners” in the coming weeks to gather their feedback on his proposal to block new bars from opening within the city.
Williams said the city already has enough bars and he wants to prevent another incident like what happened early Wednesday morning, in which seven people were shot following an argument inside Kulture Hookah Bar at 1113 4th Ave. The city determined the bar was not legitimate because its owners did not receive proper permits, including obtaining a state liquor license, before opening.
Meanwhile, the owner of one bar in the area said he is concerned the shooting will hurt his business and another nearby business owner reassured people that any bad reputation about downtown is undeserved.
During a news conference Thursday following the shooting, Williams said he will work with members of Huntington City Council to change the city’s existing zoning ordinances. He is seeking to prevent the over-development of new bars, he said, and any changes would not affect already existing bars within the city.
Before doing so, Williams wants to meet with a small group of bar owners to discuss various issues and collect their feedback about his proposal, said Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director.
Williams has already met with several business owners along 4th Avenue to hear their concerns and to help get out the message that downtown Huntington is safe.
“We sincerely appreciate the investments that these business owners have made in our downtown,” Chambers said. “They are the heartbeat of downtown, and we are going to do whatever is necessary to protect their livelihoods and their significant investments they have made.”
Jacob McComas, owner of Jewel City Barber Shop on 4th Avenue, said Williams stopped by his store Friday to talk with employees about their safety concerns and to hear any criticisms they had.
“He just came in, gave me his card with his personal number and said if we had any questions he would answer them and we could call him anytime,” McComas said.
McComas said he is not worried about losing business following Wednesday’s shooting because his clientele understand his store and its surroundings are safe. He also believes people understand the shooting was an isolated incident and not a reflection on the entire downtown as a whole.
However, one nearby bar owner said he’s worried the shooting will affect his business as people fear the reputation of the block where it occurred. The shooting was initially incorrectly reported at the Union Pub & Grill before officers realized it had happened outside Kulture Hookah Bar, which was just a few feet away.
Union Pub & Grill owner Herb Stanley said he fears that confusion will lead people to believe his block is not safe, despite his efforts to have the city crack down on Kulture Hookah Bar prior to the shooting.
Stanley said the bar opened two weeks before it obtained a special permit from the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals. That special permit allowed Kulture to seek and obtain a required state liquor license before opening, which the city said it never did. Stanley said he questioned city officials and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department about the bar, especially its use of hookah pipes.
Kulture’s co-owner, Charon Reese, had told the appeals board she wanted to open the bar to provide a place for people 25 and older to be together and be away from the college bar crowd. She also said the bar would be a calm location without music blaring on its speakers.
Stanley said that was not the case as soon as the bar opened. Fliers for the bar advertised several dance contests, free entry for Marshall students and performances by rappers and DJs.
“She said she wanted a nice place 25 and up, yet she had bodyguards standing outside with bulletproof vests on,” he said.
Police are still searching for the man they said was responsible for Wednesday’s shooting, Kymonie Desean Davis, 30, of Detroit, Michigan. An arrest warrant for Davis charges him with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. He also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.
As of Thursday, police said two of the seven victims were in critical, but stable condition in the hospital. The city has since issued a cease-and-desist order on the bar, effectively shutting it down.