HUNTINGTON – Two Huntington men were recently jailed after they were accused of attacking a woman at a Huntington apartment building and fighting with police who responded to the incident.
Richard Olen Richardson, 58, and David Eugene Starkey, 63, are each charged with felony unlawful assault and misdemeanor assault on a government representative. Richardson was jailed Tuesday, Nov. 19, while Starkey was not jailed until Friday afternoon.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell Magistrate Court by Huntington Police officer Devin Weis, at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18, several officers with the Huntington Police Department were dispatched to an apartment in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
The alleged victim said while she was returning from taking her garbage out, she was approached by Richardson, who was standing at the top of the stairs by her apartment. Richardson allegedly started yelling at her, blaming her for getting his friend evicted.
The victim said while attempting to go into her apartment, Richardson grabbed her by the arms and pushed her down the stairs. She told police while she was on the ground Richardson hit her in the eye and mouth. Starkey allegedly soon came out of his apartment and kicked her in the face, she said.
Officers then approached the suspect's apartment. When they attempted to make contact with the suspects, they could hear loud screaming inside. Officers knocked on the door and repeatedly identified themselves at Starkey’s request, the criminal complaint said, but those inside would not open the door.
Eventually, Starkey opened the door allegedly wielding a knife in his right hand with his arm drawn back as if he were ready to stab the officers, the complaint said. Huntington Cpl. Nick Bloomfield “bashed” Starkey with the door, knocking him backward before entering the apartment. Bloomfield then shoved Starkey on a bed before drawing his weapon and telling him to drop the knife.
Other responding officers managed to get the knife away from Starkey after a struggle, the complaint said, and he was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.
Meanwhile, Richardson was sitting in a chair on the other side of the room when officers entered the apartment and had allegedly jumped out of his chair, lunging after officer Jacob Blackburn, who was able to take him to the ground. In the process, Richardson’s head hit a coffee table located in the middle of the room.
Both men were treated at the scene for injuries sustained in the attack. Starkey appears in his jail mugshot wearing a neck brace.
The defendants are both housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. They are both scheduled to appear today, Nov. 26, at 10:30 p.m. in Cabell County Magistrate Court for preliminary hearings.