HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance following a traffic stop last week on Hal Greer Boulevard, near McDonald’s.
Aaron Midkiff, 34, and Steven Maynard, 31, both of Huntington, were in a vehicle that Midkiff was driving when a Cabell County deputy says the car ran a red light.
The officer said Midkiff did not have a driver’s license and when he asked for the vehicle’s registration and proof of insurance, he observed Midkiff using his body to conceal his hand movements. Midkiff was removed from the vehicle and during a safety pat-down the officer found a small green canister in his front sweater pocket.
The canister had a small clear bag with a white powdery substance. Midkiff also had $830 in his front pants pocket.
Maynard was sitting in the front passenger seat and was also removed from the vehicle, and during the pat-down police found a black makeup bag down the front of his pants.
Inside the bag were several half-full bags of a white powdery substance, along with a couple of small zip-lock bags, also with the same substance. Maynard told the officer that Midkiff had given the bag to him to conceal.
Following the pat-downs, a vehicle search and drug test of the substances, police found over 65 grams of meth, over 33 grams of cocaine and 2 grams of crack, according to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Both men were arraigned on possession with intent to deliver and given $100,000 bonds.
