Huntington men face decades in prison for drug crimes
HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men face up to two decades in prison after admitting to drug offenses in separate federal cases.
Martel “Marty” DaAngelo Brown, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Brown admitted he distributed 1 gram and .67 grams of fentanyl Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 during controlled buys at 911 9th St. West in Huntington. A search warrant was executed Feb. 10 at his residence, where another 3.46 grams of fentanyl, digital scales and ledgers were found.
In an unrelated case, Maurice “Ty” D. Grigsby pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of distribution of crack.
Stuart said Grigsby admitted he distributed about 1.1 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant March 28, 2019, at The Lighthouse Bar in Guyandotte. On April 24, 2019, he distributed another 1.08 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant during a controlled buy in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Both men face up to 20 years in prison at their sentencing.